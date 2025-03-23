Left Menu

Unity Rally Sets Stage for West Bengal's Political Showdown

Suvendu Adhikari, a senior BJP leader, organized a 'sanatani' solidarity rally in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, advocating Hindu unity before the 2026 assembly polls. He criticized Mamata Banerjee's governance, citing her appeasement policies and the alleged neglect of Hindu interests. Adhikari also focused on employment and women's safety issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:51 IST
Unity Rally Sets Stage for West Bengal's Political Showdown
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, a pivotal BJP figure, made a compelling appeal for Hindu unity in the lead-up to the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, targeting the Mamata Banerjee administration. The 'sanatani' solidarity rally unfolded in Haldia, Purba Medinipur, aiming to galvanize support against perceived injustices.

Hundreds of BJP supporters marched over a 2-kilometer route, following a recent defection of Haldia BJP MLA Tapasi Mondal to the TMC. The event highlighted allegations of religious biases in state policies and focused on rallying Hindu votes for electoral success.

Adhikari's discourse also centered on employment and women's safety, criticizing government policies that, he claims, compromise job opportunities and safety for women, while the TMC dismissed these concerns as a diversion from pressing economic and development issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

