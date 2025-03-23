Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Promising Progress Under Dhami's Leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights his government's achievements over three years, citing over 70% fulfillment of BJP's election promises. Key initiatives include support for student education, local contractor preferences, and stringent laws to protect cultural heritage. Emphasis is placed on economic growth, infrastructure development, and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:06 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently announced significant achievements during the three-year tenure of his administration. Speaking at an event celebrating the completion of his government's term, Dhami claimed that his team had successfully fulfilled over 70% of the promises made by the BJP during the 2022 assembly elections. He assured the public that the remaining commitments would be addressed before the next electoral cycle.

Highlighted initiatives include financial support for students aiming for competitive exams and a forthcoming policy for the regular appointment of UPNL and contractual workers. Furthermore, government projects, valued up to Rs 10 crore, will be exclusively allocated to local contractors, supporting the regional economy. Dhami criticized the Congress for their lack of engagement with the electorate between elections, comparing it to the proactive approach taken under his leadership.

Emphasizing the strides made in infrastructure, Dhami pointed to enhancements in education, health, and transportation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tourism's growth as a key sector was particularly noted, with projects like the Delhi-Dehradun Elevated Road and major rail initiatives bolstering connectivity. Moreover, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code places Uttarakhand as a pioneer state in legal uniformity, reflecting the administration's commitment to societal harmony and economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

