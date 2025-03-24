Left Menu

U.S. Delegation Visits Greenland Amid Annexation Talks

A U.S. delegation led by Usha Vance visits Greenland to explore American interests as President Trump promotes Greenland's annexation. The trip includes a dogsled race and military base tour amid opposition from Greenland and Denmark, emphasizing partnership and cooperation respecting Greenland's sovereignty.

A high-level U.S. delegation is set to visit Greenland, exploring prospects of American annexation of this semi-autonomous Danish territory, as advocated by President Donald Trump. The visit, led by Usha Vance, includes high-profile stops like the U.S. military's Pituffik space base and a national dogsled race.

Key figures in the delegation, such as White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, are slated to engage with U.S. service members stationed at the base. Their agenda encompasses exploring historical locations and attending a dogsled race as part of their cultural immersion.

The move, however, arrives amidst resistance from both Greenland's and Denmark's governments, who argue for Greenland's self-determination and sovereignty. Despite the opposition, Donald Trump continues to push the annexation proposal, highlighting Greenland's pivotal strategic position and resource wealth in U.S. global interests.

