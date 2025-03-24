Delhi Budget Session Sparks Controversy and Critical Decisions

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has openly criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to deliver on its election promises, particularly the Rs 2,500 financial assistance for women. Atishi expressed hope that these commitments would be addressed during the budget session, which commenced on March 24.

The criticisms extended to the selective presentation of CAG reports, with Atishi questioning why not all reports are tabled immediately. Meanwhile, newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the budget session's commencement with a ceremonial 'Kheer,' expressing gratitude to participants in the budget-making process.

The session marks a historic moment as the BJP returns to power in Delhi after 27 years. Key decisions, including the election of financial committees, will shape the fiscal governance of Delhi. The session is expected to run from March 24 to March 28, with a possible extension for more discussions on pressing city issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)