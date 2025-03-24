Left Menu

Delhi Budget Session Sparks Controversy and Critical Decisions

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi criticized the BJP government for unmet promises, urging fulfillment during the budget session starting March 24. Criticism includes delayed Rs 2,500 assistance for women and selective CAG report presentations. The budget session marks BJP's return to power after 27 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 11:35 IST
Delhi Budget Session Sparks Controversy and Critical Decisions
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has openly criticized the BJP-led central government for failing to deliver on its election promises, particularly the Rs 2,500 financial assistance for women. Atishi expressed hope that these commitments would be addressed during the budget session, which commenced on March 24.

The criticisms extended to the selective presentation of CAG reports, with Atishi questioning why not all reports are tabled immediately. Meanwhile, newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the budget session's commencement with a ceremonial 'Kheer,' expressing gratitude to participants in the budget-making process.

The session marks a historic moment as the BJP returns to power in Delhi after 27 years. Key decisions, including the election of financial committees, will shape the fiscal governance of Delhi. The session is expected to run from March 24 to March 28, with a possible extension for more discussions on pressing city issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025