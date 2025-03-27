New Russian Ambassador Takes Steps to Mend U.S.-Russia Relations

Russia's new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, is set to informally present his credentials to the Trump administration on Thursday, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department. This key diplomatic event is scheduled for 2:15 PM Eastern Time.

Filling a position left vacant since October, Darchiev's appointment follows two extensive tenures at Russia's Washington embassy and a term as ambassador to Canada. Known for his strong public remarks against Western policies, Darchiev is stepping into the role at a critical juncture in U.S.-Russia relations.

With an aim to repair strained ties and address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this move coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's expressed desire to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proposed meeting would mark the first direct dialogue between the nations' leaders in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)