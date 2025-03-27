Parliament Silence: Rahul Gandhi's Voice Stifled Again

In a fresh wave of political discord, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi declared on Thursday that he continues to be denied an opportunity to address the Parliament. Expressing bewilderment, Gandhi queried the ruling party's apparent apprehension, stating, "I am never allowed to speak. I don't know what they are scared of?" as he made his way to the House.

The previous day, Gandhi alleged that his attempts to speak were thwarted, deeming these instances as "unsubstantiated remarks" against him. According to the LoP, parliamentary conventions dictate that the Leader of Opposition should be granted speaking opportunities. "I don't know what is going on...I requested him to let me speak...This is no way to run the House," Gandhi lamented.

Further voicing his frustrations, Gandhi highlighted his intention to discuss national issues like the Maha Kumbh Mela and unemployment, but was silenced. "Prime Minister ji spoke on Maha Kumbh and I also wanted to...but I wasn't allowed. I don't know what the Speaker's approach is," he noted.

His grievances have invoked reactions across the political spectrum. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the government's approach as "extremely unfortunate," accusing them of concocting reasons to disrupt parliamentary proceedings. Echoing her sentiment, UBT MP Sanjay Raut warned that stifling the opposition in the Parliament spells danger for Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)