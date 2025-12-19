Congress Strengthens Local Presence with 5,600 Committees in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand Congress, led by K Raju, has established 5,600 committees at grassroots levels to bolster its organization. These efforts aim to strengthen local governance, improve public engagement, and protest policy changes by the central government. Annual celebrations and training sessions are planned to enhance party presence and mobilization.
The Jharkhand Congress has unveiled a strategy to bolster its grassroots presence by forming 5,600 committees across the state, confirmed K Raju, the state in-charge. This move is designed to fortify the party's organization, tapping into local governance structures both in rural and urban settings.
Aiming to enhance public engagement, the newly established committees will convene monthly to discuss community issues. The Congress's plan includes celebrating its historical contributions on Foundation Day across all panchayats and municipal areas. Party flags will be distributed widely, reinforcing its legacy and connectivity with the masses.
In response to central government policies, the Congress has planned a series of district-level rallies. Notably, the party aims to protest the renaming of the MGNREGA scheme, advocating for the rights to fair work and wages. Training for Booth Level Agents will also be a focal point to ensure electoral integrity in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
