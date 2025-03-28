Greenland's New Coalition: A Political Shift Amid U.S. Interests

In a significant political development, Greenland is poised to unveil a four-party coalition government, a move that follows an election overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in annexing the island. The announcement, expected on Friday, will coincide with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to Greenland.

Vance's revised travel itinerary, which initially ruffled feathers in Greenland and Denmark, includes a visit to the U.S. military base at Pituffik. Local reports from Greenlandic broadcaster KNR suggest the coalition announcement will occur around 1100 local time.

Led by Jens-Frederik Nielsen of the Democrats, which tripled its parliamentary representation, the new coalition will control 23 of the 31 seats. Nielsen has emphasized political unity in the face of Trump's controversial ambitions for the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

