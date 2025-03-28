Tensions Rise as Moldova Detains Pro-Russian Politician Amid Corruption Probe
Eugenia Gutul, a pro-Russian politician from Moldova's Gagauzia region, is detained amid a corruption probe, deepening tensions with Moscow. Her detention follows a series of charges against pro-Russian parliamentarians linked to Ilan Shor. Russia condemns the actions, accusing Moldova of targeting pro-Russian figures opposing President Maia Sandu.
Moldova is witnessing heightened tension as prominent pro-Russian politician Eugenia Gutul, leader of the Gagauz ethnic minority, has been detained on corruption charges. Authorities intercepted her at the airport, amidst a wider investigation tied to the fugitive business magnate Ilan Shor.
Her detention comes at a critical moment in Moldovan-Russian relations, with Russia denouncing the move and claiming Moldova is targeting politicians opposing pro-European President Maia Sandu. Gutul, who has previously sought aid from Russian President Vladimir Putin, urges intervention to cease what she deems political repression.
These events unfold amid Moldova's pursuit of European Union membership, fueled by Sandu's administration. The situation has escalated with the disappearance of other pro-Russian parliamentarians similarly charged, spotlighting internal political unrest and international interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)