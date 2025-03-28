Moldova is witnessing heightened tension as prominent pro-Russian politician Eugenia Gutul, leader of the Gagauz ethnic minority, has been detained on corruption charges. Authorities intercepted her at the airport, amidst a wider investigation tied to the fugitive business magnate Ilan Shor.

Her detention comes at a critical moment in Moldovan-Russian relations, with Russia denouncing the move and claiming Moldova is targeting politicians opposing pro-European President Maia Sandu. Gutul, who has previously sought aid from Russian President Vladimir Putin, urges intervention to cease what she deems political repression.

These events unfold amid Moldova's pursuit of European Union membership, fueled by Sandu's administration. The situation has escalated with the disappearance of other pro-Russian parliamentarians similarly charged, spotlighting internal political unrest and international interference.

