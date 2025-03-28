Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Moldova Detains Pro-Russian Politician Amid Corruption Probe

Eugenia Gutul, a pro-Russian politician from Moldova's Gagauzia region, is detained amid a corruption probe, deepening tensions with Moscow. Her detention follows a series of charges against pro-Russian parliamentarians linked to Ilan Shor. Russia condemns the actions, accusing Moldova of targeting pro-Russian figures opposing President Maia Sandu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 01:05 IST
Tensions Rise as Moldova Detains Pro-Russian Politician Amid Corruption Probe
politician

Moldova is witnessing heightened tension as prominent pro-Russian politician Eugenia Gutul, leader of the Gagauz ethnic minority, has been detained on corruption charges. Authorities intercepted her at the airport, amidst a wider investigation tied to the fugitive business magnate Ilan Shor.

Her detention comes at a critical moment in Moldovan-Russian relations, with Russia denouncing the move and claiming Moldova is targeting politicians opposing pro-European President Maia Sandu. Gutul, who has previously sought aid from Russian President Vladimir Putin, urges intervention to cease what she deems political repression.

These events unfold amid Moldova's pursuit of European Union membership, fueled by Sandu's administration. The situation has escalated with the disappearance of other pro-Russian parliamentarians similarly charged, spotlighting internal political unrest and international interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025