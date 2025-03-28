Visa Revocations: Free Speech or Threat?
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced over 300 visas may have been revoked, including that of Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk, detained in Massachusetts. Her visa revocation raises concerns about free speech as the Trump administration continues to track students supporting Palestinian causes. The actions have been criticized as an infringement on free speech.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed at a press conference in Guyana that the State Department may have revoked over 300 visas, including that of Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk from Tufts University. Held in Somerville, Massachusetts, her detention has sparked a debate over visa policies and free speech.
Rubio confirmed the revocation of Ozturk's visa after she voiced support for Palestinians amid the war in Gaza. Despite being a Fulbright Scholar, her detention and subsequent move to Louisiana have drawn widespread criticism, particularly as she hasn't been charged with a crime.
Critics claim Ozturk's case, and the broader detentions by the Trump administration, reflect an assault on free speech. The government claims such protests may undermine U.S. foreign policy, sparking a contentious debate on the balance between security and civil liberties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
