Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

Six Russians died on Thursday and 39 foreign tourists were rescued when a viewing submarine sank off the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, the local governor's office said on Facebook, adding that no passengers or crew were still missing. The Red Sea Governorate said the submarine, named "Sindbad", had 50 people onboard: 45 tourists of different nationalities from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, and five Egyptian crew members.

Canada's prime minister says nothing off the table in response to Trump's tariffs

Canada will wait until next week to strike back against the latest U.S. threat of tariffs and nothing is off the table regarding possible countermeasures, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday. Carney, warning Canadians that tough times lay ahead, also lamented what he said was the end of a long, mutually beneficial economic and security relationship with the United States.

Canada will respond to Trump auto tariffs with its own trade actions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday that he would respond with unspecified trade actions if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes new auto tariffs that have expanded a global trade war and hammered stocks. Carney said he had not yet determined what actions Canada might take if Trump follows through with his plan to impose new 25% levies on imported cars and light trucks. He said he would respond next week, when the auto tariffs and a separate set of reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners are due to take effect.

US Senator Sanders to force Senate votes on blocking arms for Israel

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Thursday he would force votes next week on resolutions that would block $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel, citing the human rights crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza after Israel's bombardment of the enclave and its suspension of aid deliveries. "(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has clearly violated U.S. and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage," Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said in a statement announcing his plan.

Putin suggests temporary administration for Ukraine, Russian news agencies report

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine could be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords with the aim of reaching a settlement in the war, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday. Putin, speaking in the northern port of Murmansk, also said he believed U.S. President Donald Trump, who has improved ties with Russia, sincerely wanted to end the more than three-year conflict.

French prosecutors seek seven years' jail for Sarkozy for taking Libyan money

French prosecutors on Thursday requested a seven-year jail sentence and a 300,000-euro fine for French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy for allegedly taking millions of euros from late Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi to help his 2007 election campaign. Sarkozy has been on trial since January on charges of "concealing the embezzlement of public funds, passive corruption, illegal campaign financing and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime".

Far-right European politicians attend Jerusalem antisemitism conference

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned against "the fires of antisemitism" in Western Europe at a conference on Thursday overshadowed by a boycott by several Jewish speakers over the presence of a number of right-wing and far-right European politicians. The conference in Jerusalem, organized by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, was billed as a "shared dialogue on addressing contemporary antisemitism".

US senators from both parties urge formal probe of Signal chat attack plan

The top Republican and Democrat on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday they had asked the Pentagon to investigate the Trump administration's use of the Signal messaging app to discuss sensitive attack plans. In a letter to Steven Stebbins, the acting Inspector General at the Defense Department, Republican Senator Roger Wicker, the panel's chairman, and Senator Jack Reed, its ranking Democrat, asked for an inquiry and assessment of the facts surrounding the Signal chat and department policies "and adherence to policies" about sharing sensitive information.

Australia PM Albanese calls national election for May 3

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday called a national election for May 3, launching a five-week campaign that is set to be dominated by cost-of-living pressures. Albanese's Labor party won a majority at the last federal election in 2022, but most recent opinion polls show the party neck-and-neck with the opposition Liberal-National coalition when votes from smaller parties are redistributed.

