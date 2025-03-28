Trump's Diplomatic Pillar: Promises to the Muslim Community

Former US President Donald Trump emphasized his administration's commitment to the Muslim community and the pursuit of peace in the Middle East during an annual iftar dinner at the White House. The event acknowledged the contributions of the Muslim-American community to his 2024 electoral campaign.

Trump assured attendees, including Muslim leaders and diplomats, of his ongoing efforts to maintain diplomatic relations and expand the historic Abraham Accords, originally established during his presidency to normalize ties between Israel and several Arab nations.

The dinner took place against the backdrop of renewed hostilities in West Asia, with Trump expressing hope for peace and unity across the globe, aligning with the spiritual practice and reflections of Ramadan.

(With inputs from agencies.)