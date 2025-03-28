Left Menu

Amit Shah's Crucial Bihar Visit Amid Political Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to Bihar is set to spotlight his interaction with BJP-led NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The visit, occurring just before pivotal assembly elections, aims to address strategic political alliances and public engagements in Patna and Gopalganj.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to visit Bihar on Saturday for a significant two-day tour. His itinerary includes meetings with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, among them Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and delivering speeches at key public functions.

Dilip Jaiswal, the state unit chief, revealed details of Shah's visit. The former BJP president, known for his strategic acumen, will land at Patna airport by 7.45 PM, proceeding directly to the state BJP headquarters. There, he will engage in discussions with party legislators, followed by a core committee meeting with Bihar-based Union ministers and senior leaders.

On Sunday, after speaking at a Cooperation department function attended by thousands, Shah plans to address a rally in Gopalganj district. He will then meet with the chief minister for a crucial NDA meeting before departing. This visit is particularly significant as it precedes Bihar's assembly elections, with the BJP's strategy under close scrutiny amid coalition dynamics.

