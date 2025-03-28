Left Menu

Le Pen's Political Future at Risk Amid Legal Ruling

France's Constitutional Council decision could bar Marine Le Pen from the 2027 presidential race if she's convicted in an ongoing embezzlement trial. Provisional bans are enforceable immediately, even with an appeal. This ruling becomes crucial as Le Pen leads polls for the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:13 IST
The recent decision by France's Constitutional Council has far-reaching implications for local politicians, including far-right leader Marine Le Pen. The council ruled that politicians could be banned from office upon criminal conviction, a decision critically affecting Le Pen as she faces an embezzlement trial.

Prosecutors have urged for an immediate five-year ban on Le Pen's political career if convicted, despite her claims of innocence and allegations of persecution. This "provisional execution" would be effective immediately, hitting hard on Le Pen's ambitions for 2027's presidential race, where she currently leads the opinion polls.

The council's decision follows the dismissal of a grievance by a disbarred official from Mayotte. It confirms the legality of immediate bans, emphasizing the aim to eliminate officials who undermine democracy. Meanwhile, Le Pen, along with her party, debates the legitimacy of the financial allocations in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

