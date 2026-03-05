Prolonged Crisis: Iran's Uncertain Future

British foreign office minister Hamish Falconer addressed parliament on Thursday, warning that the Iranian crisis shows signs of developing into a longer-term issue. He conveyed that current indications suggest this crisis could persist for weeks, or potentially even months.

Falconer emphasized that the situation is dynamic, evolving beyond a short-term incident. The minister's statement highlights the seriousness with which the British government views the unfolding events in Iran.

His remarks come amid a backdrop of escalating tensions and uncertainty in the region, prompting international concern and calls for strategic diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)