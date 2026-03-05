Left Menu

Intense Battle for Odisha's Rajya Sabha Seats Sparks Political Drama

Five candidates, including those from BJP and BJD, filed nominations for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, hinting at potential cross-voting. Neither the BJP nor the BJD have enough numbers for a clear win for the fourth seat, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:41 IST
Five candidates filed their nominations for four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, igniting speculation about potential cross-voting. The candidates include two from the BJP, two from the BJD, and one independent supported by the BJP, as neither party holds the requisite numbers for a guaranteed victory in the fourth seat.

The BJP's candidates, Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar, filed their papers alongside independent candidate Dilip Ray. Meanwhile, BJD's Santrupt Misra and Dr. Datteswar Hota also submitted their nominations, backed by Congress and CPI(M). All filed their papers on the final nomination day, ahead of the March 16 elections.

Tension is high as the BJP and BJD are expected to secure two and one seats, respectively. However, the real contest is seen for the fourth seat between Ray and Hota. With cross-party support and potential alliances, the political landscape in Odisha is set for an intriguing battle.

