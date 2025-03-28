Productive Call Between Trump and Carney Signals Post-Election Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump described a recent phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as productive, with plans for a post-election meeting. The conversation comes as tensions rise between the North American neighbors.

Trump stated that both leaders agreed on many issues, planning to address politics and business affairs immediately after Canada's election next month. This dialogue is seen as crucial amid signs of a strained relationship.

Relations have soured since Trump took office, marked by tariff threats and comments about Canada potentially becoming the 51st U.S. state. The call follows Carney's move for a snap election, as he aims to reduce economic reliance on the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)