Intense Recovery Effort Unfolds for Missing US Soldiers in Lithuania Swamp

In Lithuania, a challenging recovery operation is underway to rescue four missing American soldiers trapped in a swamp. Authorities face difficulties as they struggle to extract the submerged armored vehicle discovered three days ago.

Efforts have intensified with the involvement of US Army Europe and Africa, who have employed cranes and high-capacity pumps alongside 30 tonnes of gravel to drain the swamp. The task remains arduous due to marshy terrain and persistent groundwater seepage, prolonging the mission.

The missing soldiers belong to the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, last seen during a training exercise. The Polish Armed Forces have joined the recovery mission, providing additional support and personnel, underscoring international collaboration to bring the soldiers home.

(With inputs from agencies.)