Left Menu

Tensions Rise as South Sudan Vice President Arrested

South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar has been detained, accused of attempting to incite rebellion, which threatens to disrupt a 2018 peace deal. The arrest raises fears of renewed civil conflict, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic interventions taking place, including efforts by Raila Odinga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:47 IST
Tensions Rise as South Sudan Vice President Arrested

South Sudan's political landscape is on edge following the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar. Accused of trying to instigate rebellion, the government confirmed his detention, escalating tensions within the country. The move has raised considerable concern among global powers about a potential relapse into civil war.

Machar, a historical adversary of President Salva Kiir, was apprehended on accusations of encouraging his supporters to disrupt peace and prevent upcoming elections. His detention has drawn international attention, with Kenya dispatching former prime minister Raila Odinga to mediate. Machar's party argues this jeopardizes the 2018 peace agreement.

International reactions have been swift, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning of echoes from previous conflicts claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. The diplomatic wheels are in motion, with key African leaders such as Kenya's President William Ruto engaging in talks to resolve tensions and prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025