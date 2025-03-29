Tensions Rise as South Sudan Vice President Arrested
South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar has been detained, accused of attempting to incite rebellion, which threatens to disrupt a 2018 peace deal. The arrest raises fears of renewed civil conflict, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic interventions taking place, including efforts by Raila Odinga.
South Sudan's political landscape is on edge following the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar. Accused of trying to instigate rebellion, the government confirmed his detention, escalating tensions within the country. The move has raised considerable concern among global powers about a potential relapse into civil war.
Machar, a historical adversary of President Salva Kiir, was apprehended on accusations of encouraging his supporters to disrupt peace and prevent upcoming elections. His detention has drawn international attention, with Kenya dispatching former prime minister Raila Odinga to mediate. Machar's party argues this jeopardizes the 2018 peace agreement.
International reactions have been swift, with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning of echoes from previous conflicts claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. The diplomatic wheels are in motion, with key African leaders such as Kenya's President William Ruto engaging in talks to resolve tensions and prevent further escalation.
