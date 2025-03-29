Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a 'fruitful meeting' with U.S. Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday. The leaders sought to reaffirm the strength of their bilateral relationship.

Despite mounting tensions stemming from President Donald Trump's ongoing trade war, which has seen new tariffs, Sheinbaum stressed the importance of cooperation between the United States and Mexico.

The high-level discussion aimed to address and manage the geopolitical challenges facing the neighboring countries amidst the economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)