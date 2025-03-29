Bihar's Journey: From 'Jungle Raj' to Progress

Bihar's tumultuous history under different political regimes was highlighted by BJP President JP Nadda, who criticized the state's condition during Lalu Prasad's government, calling it 'doobta Bihar' and a period of 'jungle raj.'

During a Bihar Diwas celebration organized by Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha, Nadda noted the strides made under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasizing the state's academic and infrastructural advancements, he praised the establishment of prestigious institutions and significant road development.

Nadda encouraged the involvement of Delhi's BJP unit in campaigning for the approaching Bihar assembly elections, underscoring the ongoing need to maintain and bolster the progress achieved under the National Democratic Alliance and Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)