Bihar's Journey: From 'Jungle Raj' to Progress

BJP chief JP Nadda critiqued Bihar's past under Lalu Prasad, describing it as 'doobta Bihar.' Celebrating progress under leaders like Nitish Kumar and PM Modi, Nadda highlighted educational triumphs and infrastructural advancements. He urged Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha to aid the party for upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 15:39 IST
Bihar's tumultuous history under different political regimes was highlighted by BJP President JP Nadda, who criticized the state's condition during Lalu Prasad's government, calling it 'doobta Bihar' and a period of 'jungle raj.'

During a Bihar Diwas celebration organized by Delhi BJP's Purvanchal Morcha, Nadda noted the strides made under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasizing the state's academic and infrastructural advancements, he praised the establishment of prestigious institutions and significant road development.

Nadda encouraged the involvement of Delhi's BJP unit in campaigning for the approaching Bihar assembly elections, underscoring the ongoing need to maintain and bolster the progress achieved under the National Democratic Alliance and Modi's leadership.

