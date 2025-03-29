Left Menu

Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russia's Renewed Offensive

Russian military forces are gearing up for a new offensive against Ukraine, as per Ukrainian government and military analysts. President Putin aims to strengthen his hand in ceasefire negotiations. Despite talks for a ceasefire, hostilities escalate across key regions, with both sides preparing for sustained conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:38 IST
Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russia's Renewed Offensive
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces are reportedly preparing for a significant military offensive within the coming weeks, as stated by Ukrainian government and military analysts. The move aims to intensify pressure on Ukraine and bolster the Kremlin's position in ongoing ceasefire talks.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia is setting the stage for new offensives in strategic regions like Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia. These efforts could potentially delay any meaningful negotiations and instead focus on gaining more territory before discussions.

Additional intelligence suggests a multi-pronged push across the extensive front line, raising concerns among Ukrainian military commanders of renewed and widespread conflict, particularly as both sides gear up for prolonged engagements in the spring-summer campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025