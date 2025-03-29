Escalation in Eastern Europe: Russia's Renewed Offensive

Russian forces are reportedly preparing for a significant military offensive within the coming weeks, as stated by Ukrainian government and military analysts. The move aims to intensify pressure on Ukraine and bolster the Kremlin's position in ongoing ceasefire talks.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia is setting the stage for new offensives in strategic regions like Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia. These efforts could potentially delay any meaningful negotiations and instead focus on gaining more territory before discussions.

Additional intelligence suggests a multi-pronged push across the extensive front line, raising concerns among Ukrainian military commanders of renewed and widespread conflict, particularly as both sides gear up for prolonged engagements in the spring-summer campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)