Left Menu

VCK President Urges New Dalit Reservation Legislation Amidst Waqf Bill Controversy

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi President Thol Thirumavalavan announced Chief Minister MK Stalin's promise of new legislation to enhance Dalit reservation. Meanwhile, Stalin criticized the BJP-led Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting it infringes on religious freedoms. Tamil Nadu Assembly opposed the bill, with calls for its withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:41 IST
VCK President Urges New Dalit Reservation Legislation Amidst Waqf Bill Controversy
VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol Thirumavalavan has announced that Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to introduce new legislation aimed at bolstering Dalit reservation and empowerment during the current legislative session. This commitment was revealed after Stalin spent over 2.5 hours in discussion during the State-Level High-Level Awareness and Monitoring Committee meeting. Thirumavalavan highlighted the Chief Minister's dedication to Dalit development and urged for stronger policy measures addressing key concerns.

"Our CM attended the vigilance and monitoring committee meeting for the past 2.5 hours and explained the measures being implemented for Dalit development in Tamil Nadu," Thirumavalavan stated. He emphasized numerous Dalit issues and conveyed the VCK's request for new legislation to promote Dalits in reservation. Thirumavalavan confirmed that the CM assured the introduction of such legislation within the current session. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly recently passed a resolution opposing the BJP-led Central government's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which has been criticized by MK Stalin as detrimental to Muslim rights.

Chief Minister Stalin took to X to express his disapproval of the proposed Waqf amendments, alleging that they aim to weaken the Waqf Board and infringe upon constitutional religious freedoms. Stalin emphasized the unanimous resolution passed by all parties in the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing the bill, questioning its necessity given the lack of demand from the Muslim community it affects. He called for the complete withdrawal of the contentious legislation, highlighting its divisive impact on people and interference with constitutionally guaranteed religious freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025