Russian forces are gearing up for a fresh military offensive in Ukraine, as revealed by Ukrainian government and military analysts. The offensive aims to maximize pressure on Ukraine and bolster the Kremlin's position in potential ceasefire talks.

President Vladimir Putin's reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue is evident, with reports indicating possible attacks in the northeast regions, including Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. The Kremlin is poised for a multi-pronged push across a 1,000-kilometer front line, as verified by Ukrainian intelligence.

Escalating battles and intensified reconnaissance missions hint at Russia's strategic preparation for a prolonged offensive. Despite US-mediated negotiations for peace, Russia demands conditions like SWIFT reactivation, fueling skepticism about the talks' success. Meanwhile, battlefront tensions rise as the clock ticks on potential aggressive maneuvers by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)