Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

President Donald Trump declared he won't dismiss any officials over the accidental leak regarding plans for a Yemen airstrike. Expressing confidence in his team, he emphasized resilience against media pressures, following the publication of internal discussions by The Atlantic after a Signal chat mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 05:39 IST
President Donald Trump made a definitive statement on Saturday, assuring that he will not fire anyone in light of an embarrassing leak concerning his administration's airstrike plans against the Houthis in Yemen.

In an NBC News interview with Kristen Welker, Trump dismissed any notion of dismissals tying them to 'fake news' or 'witch hunts.' He stressed his trust in National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth.

The incident occurred when Waltz accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic in a secure Signal message group discussing the airstrike plans. This led to an explosive article, yet Trump remains committed to stability within his team amid media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

