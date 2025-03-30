Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

President Donald Trump made a definitive statement on Saturday, assuring that he will not fire anyone in light of an embarrassing leak concerning his administration's airstrike plans against the Houthis in Yemen.

In an NBC News interview with Kristen Welker, Trump dismissed any notion of dismissals tying them to 'fake news' or 'witch hunts.' He stressed his trust in National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth.

The incident occurred when Waltz accidentally added Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic in a secure Signal message group discussing the airstrike plans. This led to an explosive article, yet Trump remains committed to stability within his team amid media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)