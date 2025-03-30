Congress Gears Up for Comprehensive Property Documentation in Tripura
The Tripura Congress has initiated documentation of its properties, responding to an AICC directive. With over 100 offices reportedly compromised, the TPCC aims to compile and submit a detailed report. Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, show keen interest in addressing property issues and possibly visiting the state.
The Congress party in Tripura has started documenting its properties across the state, as instructed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), according to a senior leader's statement on Sunday.
Addressing the issue of party properties being illegally occupied or damaged, TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha revealed that a preliminary report has been submitted to the AICC, with a complete list expected within 30 days. Congress has been out of power in Tripura for over three decades, suffering damage to more than 100 party offices, allegedly by opponent parties.
During a recent meeting in Delhi, TPCC leaders briefed AICC officials, including Rahul Gandhi, on the political climate in Tripura. The national leadership, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed a strong interest in visiting the state and addressing the challenges faced by the party there.
