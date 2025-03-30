Left Menu

BJP vs TMC: Tensions Rising Amid Communal Clashes in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warns of a future crisis for Hindus in West Bengal if TMC remains in control post-2026. His comments, supported by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, follow recent communal clashes in Malda district. TMC accuses BJP of inciting fear to gain votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:27 IST
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has sounded an alarm over what he perceives as an existential threat to Hindus in West Bengal, should the Trinamool Congress continue its governance post the 2026 assembly elections. His remarks come in the wake of communal unrest in Malda's Mothabari area.

Union minister and BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar echoed Adhikari's sentiments, stating Hindus must unite. The comments against the TMC government are countered by Kalyan Banerjee, a senior TMC MP, who accuses the BJP of inciting discord to win votes.

Meanwhile, tensions in West Bengal remain palpable, with internet services suspended in Mothabari following violence linked to a religious procession. The BJP alleges that TMC's policies encourage divisions in the state, while TMC insists the BJP stirs unrest for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

