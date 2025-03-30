Shah Criticizes Congress, Celebrates BJP's Achievements in Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Gopalganj, accused the Congress of failing to deliver developmental progress over 65 years, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has achieved more in a decade. Shah highlighted initiatives such as providing financial aid to farmers and improving access to essential services.

Shah criticized the previous governments led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, labeling his tenure an era of 'Jungle Raj' marked by corruption scandals like the fodder scam. He credited BJP's leadership with significant advancements in Bihar, particularly in infrastructure development, making reference to road and electricity connectivity in rural areas.

The Home Minister also spoke on BJP's initiatives in strengthening Bihar's agricultural sector and reviving industries. Focused efforts to reopen sugar mills and enhance production in the pulses and oilseeds sectors were underscored. Shah emphasized ongoing PACS expansions into new ventures as a crucial step towards comprehensive economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)