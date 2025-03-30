Kerala CM Advocates Against Divisive Politics Amid Eid Celebrations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a strong warning against reactionary forces attempting to create societal divisions for political gain. In his Eid greeting to the state's Muslim community, Vijayan highlighted the global rise of 'politics of hate', which undermines the benefits of societal diversity.

The Chief Minister underlined the importance of festivals like Eid, which are based on values of mutual trust and brotherhood. He urged citizens to reject these divisive tactics and instead strengthen bonds of humanity and friendship.

Vijayan expressed hope that Eid would become a powerful moment of unity, while Opposition Leader V D Satheesan also extended his greetings to the people on this occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)