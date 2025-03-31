Marine Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance as Embezzlement Trial Verdict Looms

Marine Le Pen, the prominent French far-right leader, is set to face a pivotal court decision on Monday that could determine her political fate. The verdict will decide if she is guilty of embezzling over 3 million euros in European Parliament funds—a charge that could lead to her exclusion from the 2027 presidential race.

If found guilty, Le Pen could face an immediate five-year ban from public office, a measure that could disrupt the French political landscape. Her party, the National Rally, has decried the trial as a politically motivated witch hunt, while others debate the judiciary's role in influencing political careers.

The trial has attracted widespread attention, with some politicians expressing concerns over judicial intervention in politics. Despite the looming verdict, Le Pen remains optimistic, denying any wrongdoing and expecting leniency. Her faction remains prepared, with protege Jordan Bardella positioned to step forward if necessary.

