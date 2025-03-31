Left Menu

Trump’s Showdown with Iran: A Nuclear Deadline Looms

In a tense standoff, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with bombing and secondary tariffs if it fails to negotiate a nuclear deal with Washington. Despite recent rejections of direct talks by Iran, indirect negotiations persist. Trump's aggressive stance underscores a looming deadline for diplomatic resolution.

Updated: 31-03-2025 07:15 IST
Trump’s Showdown with Iran: A Nuclear Deadline Looms
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran by threatening bombings and secondary tariffs if Tehran does not negotiate a nuclear deal with Washington. In an NBC interview on Sunday, Trump warned of unprecedented military action if Iran refuses to comply.

Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the U.S., citing military threats as a barrier. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's stance while indicating openness to indirect communications. Tehran's foreign minister underscored the continuation of non-direct interactions under the Supreme Leader's guidance.

Trump's threats included secondary tariffs targeting Iran and Russia, pending Iran's compliance. He referenced past tariff successes as leverage while criticizing Iran's non-compliance with the previous 2015 nuclear agreement. This complex geopolitical situation continues as Western powers challenge Iran's intentions behind its nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

