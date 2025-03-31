Trump’s Showdown with Iran: A Nuclear Deadline Looms

U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran by threatening bombings and secondary tariffs if Tehran does not negotiate a nuclear deal with Washington. In an NBC interview on Sunday, Trump warned of unprecedented military action if Iran refuses to comply.

Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the U.S., citing military threats as a barrier. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's stance while indicating openness to indirect communications. Tehran's foreign minister underscored the continuation of non-direct interactions under the Supreme Leader's guidance.

Trump's threats included secondary tariffs targeting Iran and Russia, pending Iran's compliance. He referenced past tariff successes as leverage while criticizing Iran's non-compliance with the previous 2015 nuclear agreement. This complex geopolitical situation continues as Western powers challenge Iran's intentions behind its nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)