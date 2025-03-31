Honoring the Fallen: A Tribute to Havildar Raj Kishore Munda

The body of army jawan Raj Kishore Munda, who was killed while serving in Arunachal Pradesh, arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Monday. Munda, a son of Nuagaon village in Keonjhar district, was honored with a guard of honor and respects paid by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

In a heartfelt tribute, Chief Minister Majhi expressed his sorrow at the loss of Havildar Raj Kishore Munda of the 6th Battalion, Bihar Regiment. 'We mourn the passing of this proud son of Odisha,' Majhi stated, noting Munda's ultimate sacrifice during his duty at Tawang.

Munda's funeral will be conducted with full state honors in his hometown. He tragically died in an accident on March 29, as his army vehicle, carrying arms and ammunition, was involved in the incident, an army officer disclosed.

