French Court Finds Marine Le Pen Guilty in Embezzlement Case, Political Future Uncertain

A French court has delivered a guilty verdict against Marine Le Pen in an embezzlement case involving her National Rally party and misuse of European Union funds. The charge centers on improperly using EU parliamentary aide budgets for party staff between 2004 and 2016, in violation of EU regulations.

The court's decision raises concerns about Le Pen's future political career, as it could render her ineligible to run for office. This has implications for her candidacy in the 2027 presidential election, a scenario she refers to as a "political death."

The ruling comes after a nine-week trial during which Le Pen maintained her innocence, arguing that such a sentence would disenfranchise her supporters. The prosecutors have pushed for a two-year prison term and a five-year period of ineligibility, emphasizing a potential blockade of her presidential ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)