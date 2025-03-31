Left Menu

French Court Finds Marine Le Pen Guilty in Embezzlement Case, Political Future Uncertain

Marine Le Pen, the far-right leader, was found guilty in an embezzlement case by a French court, but her sentence remains undisclosed. Le Pen and 24 others from the National Rally allegedly misused EU funds for party staff. The ruling might impact her eligibility for the 2027 presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:36 IST
Marine Le Pen
  • Country:
  • France

A French court has delivered a guilty verdict against Marine Le Pen in an embezzlement case involving her National Rally party and misuse of European Union funds. The charge centers on improperly using EU parliamentary aide budgets for party staff between 2004 and 2016, in violation of EU regulations.

The court's decision raises concerns about Le Pen's future political career, as it could render her ineligible to run for office. This has implications for her candidacy in the 2027 presidential election, a scenario she refers to as a "political death."

The ruling comes after a nine-week trial during which Le Pen maintained her innocence, arguing that such a sentence would disenfranchise her supporters. The prosecutors have pushed for a two-year prison term and a five-year period of ineligibility, emphasizing a potential blockade of her presidential ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

