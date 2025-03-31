Rajasthan CM's Direct Approach: Prompt Resolutions at Public Hearing
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a public hearing at his residence, addressing issues from various departments. He urged officials to resolve problems swiftly, providing on-the-spot relief to many complainants. The session saw participation from public representatives, highlighting the government's commitment to addressing public grievances.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hosted a public hearing at his official residence on Monday, engaging directly with citizens to understand their grievances.
During the session, Sharma tackled problems spanning multiple departments like the Jaipur Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, and Public Works, providing immediate solutions for several issues.
The chief minister urged swift resolution from the officials involved, reaffirming the administration's dedication to public service. Several public representatives were also in attendance to lend their support during the hearing.
