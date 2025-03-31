Rajasthan CM's Direct Approach: Prompt Resolutions at Public Hearing

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hosted a public hearing at his official residence on Monday, engaging directly with citizens to understand their grievances.

During the session, Sharma tackled problems spanning multiple departments like the Jaipur Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, and Public Works, providing immediate solutions for several issues.

The chief minister urged swift resolution from the officials involved, reaffirming the administration's dedication to public service. Several public representatives were also in attendance to lend their support during the hearing.

