Congress Slams Government for Stifling Opposition Voices

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses the government of suppressing opposition voices in Parliament, demanding debate over the Election Commission's conduct. Allegations of manipulation by PM Modi and discussions on national issues, including education and environmental policies, remain prominent as the Parliamentary session nears its conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:36 IST
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fierce critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Central Government of stifling opposition voices in Parliament, particularly those of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The claim comes as the budget session heads to a close, with Ramesh lamenting the inadequate discourse on essential public issues.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh asserted that the government preferred to adjourn debates rather than confront the pressing issues highlighted by opposition leaders. He cited instances in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where opposition views were thwarted and demanded debates on pivotal matters like the conduct of the Election Commission.

Ramesh further alleged that the Election Commission was being manipulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for extensive scrutiny through a three-hour Parliamentary debate. He urged all opposition parties to unite for a more transparent electoral process, also addressing concerns over recent elections and voter discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

