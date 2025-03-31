Congress Slams Government for Stifling Opposition Voices

In a fierce critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Central Government of stifling opposition voices in Parliament, particularly those of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The claim comes as the budget session heads to a close, with Ramesh lamenting the inadequate discourse on essential public issues.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh asserted that the government preferred to adjourn debates rather than confront the pressing issues highlighted by opposition leaders. He cited instances in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where opposition views were thwarted and demanded debates on pivotal matters like the conduct of the Election Commission.

Ramesh further alleged that the Election Commission was being manipulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for extensive scrutiny through a three-hour Parliamentary debate. He urged all opposition parties to unite for a more transparent electoral process, also addressing concerns over recent elections and voter discrepancies.

