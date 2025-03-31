Manjhi Hails Modi and Kumar as Pillars of NDA's Success

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, highlighting their roles as vital to the NDA's success. He acknowledged Modi as a respected global leader and credited Kumar for advancing Bihar over two decades, particularly in education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Manjhi affirmed Kumar's leadership in the forthcoming Bihar elections, emphasizing the NDA's clear decision to present Kumar as their chief ministerial candidate. Additionally, Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman noted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's emphasis on a unified NDA front in the elections.

Kumar admitted past political missteps and reasserted his allegiance to the NDA, dismissing alliances with the Mahagathbandhan. He praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his role in his political journey and outlined the NDA government's developmental and empowerment initiatives in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)