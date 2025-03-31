Left Menu

Manjhi Hails Modi and Kumar as Pillars of NDA's Success

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for their leadership under the NDA. Emphasizing unity in the upcoming Bihar elections, Manjhi and other leaders highlighted development efforts and reaffirmed their commitment to the NDA's vision for progress in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:48 IST
Manjhi Hails Modi and Kumar as Pillars of NDA's Success
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, highlighting their roles as vital to the NDA's success. He acknowledged Modi as a respected global leader and credited Kumar for advancing Bihar over two decades, particularly in education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Manjhi affirmed Kumar's leadership in the forthcoming Bihar elections, emphasizing the NDA's clear decision to present Kumar as their chief ministerial candidate. Additionally, Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman noted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's emphasis on a unified NDA front in the elections.

Kumar admitted past political missteps and reasserted his allegiance to the NDA, dismissing alliances with the Mahagathbandhan. He praised former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his role in his political journey and outlined the NDA government's developmental and empowerment initiatives in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025