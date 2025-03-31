Trump's Deep-Sea Mining Push: Bypassing Global Norms in Pursuit of Critical Minerals

In a bid to expedite access to critical minerals, the White House is contemplating an executive order that would streamline permits for deep-sea mining in international waters. Two sources with direct knowledge report that this move could bypass the usual United Nations-backed review process, allowing mining companies to gain quicker approvals.

The order, if enacted, aligns with President Trump's ongoing efforts to secure international mineral deposits, continuing his recent endeavors in Greenland and Ukraine. The administration aims to empower the U.S. to exploit ocean floor resources, potentially bypassing the International Seabed Authority by turning to the Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for permits.

However, this approach may escalate tensions internationally, as rival nations argue for a global entity to govern such resources. The initiative is part of a broader attempt to diminish China's dominance in the mineral market. Environmental concerns and job staffing for the regulatory process at NOAA remain significant challenges as the U.S. ventures into this complex arena.

