Trump's Deep-Sea Mining Push: Bypassing Global Norms in Pursuit of Critical Minerals

The White House considers an executive order to fast-track deep-sea mining permits, bypassing the UN review. This effort aims at extracting critical minerals while potentially stirring tensions globally. Key players and environmental risks are highlighted as the U.S. seeks to expand its mineral resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:00 IST
Trump's Deep-Sea Mining Push: Bypassing Global Norms in Pursuit of Critical Minerals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to expedite access to critical minerals, the White House is contemplating an executive order that would streamline permits for deep-sea mining in international waters. Two sources with direct knowledge report that this move could bypass the usual United Nations-backed review process, allowing mining companies to gain quicker approvals.

The order, if enacted, aligns with President Trump's ongoing efforts to secure international mineral deposits, continuing his recent endeavors in Greenland and Ukraine. The administration aims to empower the U.S. to exploit ocean floor resources, potentially bypassing the International Seabed Authority by turning to the Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for permits.

However, this approach may escalate tensions internationally, as rival nations argue for a global entity to govern such resources. The initiative is part of a broader attempt to diminish China's dominance in the mineral market. Environmental concerns and job staffing for the regulatory process at NOAA remain significant challenges as the U.S. ventures into this complex arena.

