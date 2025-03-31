Tesla Blazes: Investigations as Vandalism Turns Violent

In a dramatic incident that has garnered international attention, a Tesla dealership in Rome was engulfed in flames, destroying 17 cars. Company's owner, Elon Musk, labeled the incident as terrorism on Monday, adding yet another layer to the ongoing global tensions surrounding the brand.

Italy's specialized police unit Digos is spearheading an investigation into potential anarchist involvement in this act on the eastern periphery of the Italian capital. This follows a series of vandalism incidents targeting Tesla cars in different countries, a backlash against Musk's outspoken right-wing views.

Further intensifying the situation, Swedish media reported similar acts of vandalism on Tesla stores in Stockholm and Malmo on the same day, with buildings and cars doused in orange paint. The European backlash against Tesla underscores the intersections of politics and business in today's climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)