Tesla Blazes: Investigations as Vandalism Turns Violent
A fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome, destroying 17 vehicles, has been deemed terrorism by owner Elon Musk. Investigations indicate anarchists might be responsible, following vandalism against Tesla. Similar attacks occurred in Sweden, highlighting tensions linked to Musk's political stances.
In a dramatic incident that has garnered international attention, a Tesla dealership in Rome was engulfed in flames, destroying 17 cars. Company's owner, Elon Musk, labeled the incident as terrorism on Monday, adding yet another layer to the ongoing global tensions surrounding the brand.
Italy's specialized police unit Digos is spearheading an investigation into potential anarchist involvement in this act on the eastern periphery of the Italian capital. This follows a series of vandalism incidents targeting Tesla cars in different countries, a backlash against Musk's outspoken right-wing views.
Further intensifying the situation, Swedish media reported similar acts of vandalism on Tesla stores in Stockholm and Malmo on the same day, with buildings and cars doused in orange paint. The European backlash against Tesla underscores the intersections of politics and business in today's climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Be it 2019 Christchurch attack or 2008 Mumbai attack, terrorism in any form is unacceptable: PM Modi after talks with NZ PM Luxon.
Pakistan's Security Dilemma: Tackling Terrorism and Refugee Crisis
US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Reaffirms US-India Alliance Against Islamist Terrorism
Justice in Question: RG Kar Victim's Family Challenges Investigation
UN Security Council Pressures Taliban on Women's Rights and Combating Terrorism