Political Earthquake: Le Pen Convicted and Barred from Office

A French court has delivered a devastating blow to Marine Le Pen's political career by convicting her of embezzlement, sentencing her to imprisonment, and barring her from public office for five years. This ruling jeopardizes Le Pen's 2027 presidential ambitions and sends shockwaves through French politics.

Reacting to the verdict on French TV, Le Pen decried the ruling as a politically motivated move to thwart her presidential run. Asserting the verdict's disregard for the rule of law, she announced her intention to appeal and requested the process conclude before the 2027 campaign.

The court's decision has sparked widespread reaction, even among Le Pen's adversaries, with some criticizing the Paris court's approach. The ruling not only affects Le Pen's future but also leaves her right-wing supporters in a lurch, potentially altering France's political dynamics as appeals drag on.

