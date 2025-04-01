Trump Administration Probes Harvard's Federal Contracts Over Antisemitism Allegations

In a significant move, the administration of Republican President Donald Trump unveiled plans to scrutinize federal contracts and grants at Harvard University, sparked by allegations of antisemitism.

The Education Department, along with the Department of Health and the General Services Administration, revealed a task force will oversee the review of more than $255.6 million in contracts involving Harvard and its affiliates.

Additionally, over $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments to the university will also be examined, according to a joint statement released on Monday.

