Lula's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Brazil's Global Ties

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is set to visit Russia and China in May, aiming to bolster ties with these key partners amid global trade tensions. Lula's diplomatic tour also includes attending Russia's Victory Day and the China-CELAC Forum, focusing on strengthening economic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 01-04-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 02:02 IST
Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is embarking on a significant diplomatic tour to Russia and China in May, as part of efforts to strengthen Brazil's alliances amid escalating global trade tensions. The tour will mark Lula's first official visit to Moscow during his current term and his second to China, underscoring Brazil's deepening ties with these powerful global partners.

Lula is scheduled to attend Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. Following this, he will head to Beijing for the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Forum on May 12. This trip highlights the significance of Brazil's role in BRICS, the bloc of emerging economies, which includes both Russia and China.

China, Brazil's largest trading partner, emphasized its commitment to Latin American cooperation at a press conference held by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Meanwhile, Brazil's government data showed the United States trailing China in trade volume. Lula has voiced concerns over the potential fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs, fearing impacts on global free trade and multilateralism. Lula's itinerary also includes visits to Honduras for the CELAC summit and to France in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

