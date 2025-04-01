Left Menu

FCC Under Fire: Democrats Demand Documents on Trump-Era Media Probes

Three congressional Democrats have demanded documents from the FCC chairman concerning alleged biased investigations into major media outlets during Trump's presidency. These probes, targeting CBS, NBC, and ABC, are seen as attempts to intimidate the media. The lawmakers accuse the FCC of being weaponized for political gain.

Three key Democrats in Congress have intensified their scrutiny of the Federal Communications Commission's involvement in media investigations, marking a new chapter in ongoing tensions between politics and press freedom.

The move seeks clarity on what they describe as "sham" investigations targeting CBS, NBC, and ABC. The lawmakers—Frank Pallone, Doris Matsui, and Yvette Clarke—question the motives behind these probes, initiated under President Trump, claiming they were politically motivated acts aimed at media intimidation.

The FCC's chair, Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, faces criticism for allegedly aiding Trump and adviser Elon Musk in creating a chilling effect on news organizations. As calls for transparency grow louder, the spotlight is now on the FCC's treatment of media fairness moving forward.

