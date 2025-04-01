EPA Museum Closes Amidst Cost-Cutting Measures

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is closing its one-room museum at its Washington headquarters, according to Administrator Lee Zeldin. The museum, which opened last year, reportedly cost $4 million to build and demanded an annual operational expense of $600,000. Zeldin described the museum as another instance of financial waste during former President Joe Biden's administration.

Despite its high costs, the museum attracted fewer than 2,000 visitors since its opening. Zeldin remarked that the museum aimed to present a selective historical narrative of the EPA, asserting that taxpayer dollars were misused. The decision to close aligns with current Republican President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce federal spending.

Since taking office, Trump has undertaken significant cost-cutting measures, which involved restructuring federal programs and agencies. These actions included ending diversity initiatives and reducing federal workforce numbers. Additionally, Trump has targeted cultural institutions, criticizing entities such as the Smithsonian Institution for promoting alleged anti-American ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)