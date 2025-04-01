Left Menu

Political Power Struggle: Delhi's Dark Days Under Scrutiny

AAP MLAs petitioned the Delhi Assembly to address widespread power cuts allegedly caused by BJP mismanagement. Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar urged urgent government action, while AAP leaders criticized the BJP's handling of electricity distribution. The BJP refuted claims, citing successes in other cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:41 IST
Political Power Struggle: Delhi's Dark Days Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The power struggle between Delhi's AAP and the ruling BJP has intensified as AAP MLAs demand a legislative discussion on recent citywide power outages. Criticizing the BJP's management, legislators have highlighted the adverse effects on homes and essential services.

AAP's Sanjeev Jha has cited a specific outage in Jagatpur village, while Kuldeep Kumar called for urgent assembly discussions. Atishi, a senior AAP leader, alleged BJP's incompetence in maintaining power supply continuity over a decade.

Responding to these claims, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva denied mismanagement, pointing to stable power supplies in other BJP-led cities. As the Delhi Assembly's first budget session continues, the political climate remains tense following BJP's recent election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025