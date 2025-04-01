Political Power Struggle: Delhi's Dark Days Under Scrutiny

The power struggle between Delhi's AAP and the ruling BJP has intensified as AAP MLAs demand a legislative discussion on recent citywide power outages. Criticizing the BJP's management, legislators have highlighted the adverse effects on homes and essential services.

AAP's Sanjeev Jha has cited a specific outage in Jagatpur village, while Kuldeep Kumar called for urgent assembly discussions. Atishi, a senior AAP leader, alleged BJP's incompetence in maintaining power supply continuity over a decade.

Responding to these claims, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva denied mismanagement, pointing to stable power supplies in other BJP-led cities. As the Delhi Assembly's first budget session continues, the political climate remains tense following BJP's recent election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)