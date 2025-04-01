Political Power Struggle: Delhi's Dark Days Under Scrutiny
AAP MLAs petitioned the Delhi Assembly to address widespread power cuts allegedly caused by BJP mismanagement. Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar urged urgent government action, while AAP leaders criticized the BJP's handling of electricity distribution. The BJP refuted claims, citing successes in other cities.
The power struggle between Delhi's AAP and the ruling BJP has intensified as AAP MLAs demand a legislative discussion on recent citywide power outages. Criticizing the BJP's management, legislators have highlighted the adverse effects on homes and essential services.
AAP's Sanjeev Jha has cited a specific outage in Jagatpur village, while Kuldeep Kumar called for urgent assembly discussions. Atishi, a senior AAP leader, alleged BJP's incompetence in maintaining power supply continuity over a decade.
Responding to these claims, BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva denied mismanagement, pointing to stable power supplies in other BJP-led cities. As the Delhi Assembly's first budget session continues, the political climate remains tense following BJP's recent election victory.
