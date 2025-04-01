Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Uproar

In a sharp critique, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi denounced the Waqf Amendment Bill as an unconstitutional move, branding it a 'Waqf Barbaad Bill' and accusing it of violating several constitutional rights, including Article 14, 25, 26, and 29. Owaisi questioned the political motivations of NDA partners, urging them to clarify their support.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju responded, defending the bill by asserting that the Waqf law has historical continuity and remains legal. He emphasized that misinformation could harm societal harmony. Rijiju warned against stirring unnecessary fear among Muslims about property and rights deprivation, arguing the bill seeks to rectify lingering issues.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have labeled the bill a constitutional assault, promising democratic resistance. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized the expedited legislative process, deeming it a 'bulldozing' of democratic procedures. The bill, now retitled as 'UMEED Bill,' aims to digitize and enhance accountability in Waqf property management.

(With inputs from agencies.)