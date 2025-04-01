Left Menu

Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Uproar

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the Waqf Amendment Bill as unconstitutional, citing it undermines key constitutional articles. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defends it, stating existing Waqf laws have historic precedence. Opposition parties, led by Congress, vow protests, citing it as a constitutional attack.

In a sharp critique, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi denounced the Waqf Amendment Bill as an unconstitutional move, branding it a 'Waqf Barbaad Bill' and accusing it of violating several constitutional rights, including Article 14, 25, 26, and 29. Owaisi questioned the political motivations of NDA partners, urging them to clarify their support.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju responded, defending the bill by asserting that the Waqf law has historical continuity and remains legal. He emphasized that misinformation could harm societal harmony. Rijiju warned against stirring unnecessary fear among Muslims about property and rights deprivation, arguing the bill seeks to rectify lingering issues.

Opposition parties, including Congress, have labeled the bill a constitutional assault, promising democratic resistance. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh criticized the expedited legislative process, deeming it a 'bulldozing' of democratic procedures. The bill, now retitled as 'UMEED Bill,' aims to digitize and enhance accountability in Waqf property management.

