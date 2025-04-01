Left Menu

Sarma Condemns Yunus's Comments: A Call for Connectivity in Northeast India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's remarks as offensive. Yunus suggested the Northeast states of India as landlocked and proposed Bangladesh as a guardian of ocean access. Sarma urged developing alternative routes beyond the vulnerable Siliguri Corridor, known as the 'Chicken's Neck'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:41 IST
Sarma Condemns Yunus's Comments: A Call for Connectivity in Northeast India
Statement
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed strong condemnation over comments made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, regarding the position of India's northeastern states. Yunus's statement, which referred to the seven sister states as landlocked and underlined Bangladesh as their maritime gateway, sparked a heated response.

The remarks, made during Yunus's recent visit to China, have been deemed as provocative by Sarma, reflecting geopolitical agendas and strategic undercurrents. In a released statement, Sarma emphasized the necessity of exploring alternative routes to connect Northeast India with the mainland, bypassing the strategic yet vulnerable 'Chicken's Neck' or Siliguri Corridor.

Sarma underscored the importance of robust infrastructural development to mitigate any potential isolation of the region. Although engineering challenges are acknowledged, Sarma believes that with determination, new railway and road networks can fortify the corridor linking the Northeast to the rest of India, ensuring security and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025