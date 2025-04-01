Sarma Condemns Yunus's Comments: A Call for Connectivity in Northeast India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's remarks as offensive. Yunus suggested the Northeast states of India as landlocked and proposed Bangladesh as a guardian of ocean access. Sarma urged developing alternative routes beyond the vulnerable Siliguri Corridor, known as the 'Chicken's Neck'.
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed strong condemnation over comments made by Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, regarding the position of India's northeastern states. Yunus's statement, which referred to the seven sister states as landlocked and underlined Bangladesh as their maritime gateway, sparked a heated response.
The remarks, made during Yunus's recent visit to China, have been deemed as provocative by Sarma, reflecting geopolitical agendas and strategic undercurrents. In a released statement, Sarma emphasized the necessity of exploring alternative routes to connect Northeast India with the mainland, bypassing the strategic yet vulnerable 'Chicken's Neck' or Siliguri Corridor.
Sarma underscored the importance of robust infrastructural development to mitigate any potential isolation of the region. Although engineering challenges are acknowledged, Sarma believes that with determination, new railway and road networks can fortify the corridor linking the Northeast to the rest of India, ensuring security and accessibility.
