BJP MLA Critiques Bengaluru's New Garbage Cess Policy
BJP MLA Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan criticizes the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's new garbage cess policy, questioning their accountability and effectiveness in waste management. The policy requires residents to pay a fee based on property size, projected to raise Rs 600 crore annually for waste management improvements.
In a scathing critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan took aim at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over its recently implemented 'garbage cess.' He accused the urban body of mismanaging funds and failing in waste management duties.
During his media address, Ashwath Narayan questioned the accountability of BBMP, suggesting that despite collecting significant revenues, the body has not set performance benchmarks for clearing waste and resolving black spots. The MLA condemned the addition of new fees, describing the local government as an 'ATM' government
The 'garbage cess' came into effect on April 1, mandating Bengaluru's residents to pay a solid waste management fee. Designed to boost BBMP's resources by an estimated Rs 600 crore annually, the measure segments fees by property size, with varied rates for different building categories.
