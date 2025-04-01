Left Menu

Political Showdown: Congress Faces Off with Modi in Tamil Nadu

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress for its planned black-flag protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu, citing 'political and moral bankruptcy'. Amid Center-State tensions over the National Education Policy, he discredited Congress' efforts while praising Modi's commitment to Tamil welfare and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:37 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing critique against the Congress party on Tuesday, accusing it of 'political and moral bankruptcy' for organizing black-flag protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.

Amid current tensions between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the National Education Policy 2020, Pradhan dismissed the Congress' actions as ineffective 'fancy gimmicks' that won't resonate with the populace or halt the party's decreasing influence.

Pradhan highlighted Modi's contributions towards promoting Tamil culture and accused Congress of mere 'lip service'. He challenged the TNCC to compare central funds allocated to the state under Congress-led UPA and the current BJP government.

