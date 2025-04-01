Left Menu

Maharashtra's Governance Crisis: Allegations of Police State Tactics

Harshvardhan Sapkal, Maharashtra Congress chief, accuses the Mahayuti government of fostering a police state environment. This follows the issuance of notices to attendees of comedian Kunal Kamra's show, amid reports of rising crime and political threats. Mumbai Police denies allegations, but the controversy persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:53 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused the Mahayuti government of attempting to turn the state into a police-controlled environment. He claimed that notices were issued to those attending comedian Kunal Kamra's show, suggesting a crackdown on dissent.

Despite Mumbai Police denying these allegations, Sapkal attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asserting that rhetorical threats from ruling ministers went unchecked while crime rates rose. Sapkal urged politicians to tolerate satire, pointing to past leaders who had accepted satire gracefully.

The accusations come amid reports of rising violence, with incidents involving notable figures like actor Saif Ali Khan and reports of crime inflation since the BJP-led government assumed power. Sapkal called for the honorably retirement of the state's current DGP, suggesting the need for a more competent and unbiased police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

