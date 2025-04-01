Maharashtra's Governance Crisis: Allegations of Police State Tactics

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has accused the Mahayuti government of attempting to turn the state into a police-controlled environment. He claimed that notices were issued to those attending comedian Kunal Kamra's show, suggesting a crackdown on dissent.

Despite Mumbai Police denying these allegations, Sapkal attacked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asserting that rhetorical threats from ruling ministers went unchecked while crime rates rose. Sapkal urged politicians to tolerate satire, pointing to past leaders who had accepted satire gracefully.

The accusations come amid reports of rising violence, with incidents involving notable figures like actor Saif Ali Khan and reports of crime inflation since the BJP-led government assumed power. Sapkal called for the honorably retirement of the state's current DGP, suggesting the need for a more competent and unbiased police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)