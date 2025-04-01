Diplomatic Deadlock: U.S.-Russia Tensions Over Ukraine Peace Proposals

Russia has dismissed U.S. proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, citing a lack of attention to core issues identified by Moscow, as reported by a senior Russian diplomat.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed that while Moscow recognizes the seriousness of the proposed solutions, they fall short of addressing what Russia sees as the conflict's root causes. President Vladimir Putin's previously outlined demands remain unmet.

Amid rising tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed anger towards Moscow, signaling possible sanctions against countries purchasing Russian oil, unless progress is made. As diplomatic efforts stall, the potential for resolution seems distant.

